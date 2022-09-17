How to get kills with proximity mines in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

One of the Daily Challenges in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta is to get 3 kills with proximity mines. Proximity mines are lethal equipment that you throw on the ground, and that do not detonate until an enemy player comes close to them. If an enemy does so, their chances of survival are very slim.

Related: All Lethal Equipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

How to get proximity mines

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to complete this challenge when you first start playing the beta because none of the default loadouts includes proximity mines, and custom loadouts are not unlocked at the start. However, custom loadouts do unlock at Rank 4, and it should only take a match or two to progress that far.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re at Rank 4, go to the Weapons tab, select Multiplayer Loadout, and create a custom loadout. Go to lethal and select proximity mine. Now, by default you will spawn with one proximity mine, but if you also select the Support Perk Package, you’ll get the Resupply Bonus Perk, which allows you to spawn with an additional proximity mine, and will recharge your proximity mines over 25 seconds. You can also use the Munitions Box Field Upgrade to place a box of ammo and equipment from which you can resupply proximity mines.

How to get proximity mine kills

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best places to deploy proximity mines are spots where you know your enemies are likely to go. Narrow gaps, alleys, and doorways work best, especially if they’re in the center of the map. As you play each map, learn where the most common choke points and bottlenecks are. For example, the half-open gateway in the middle of the Mercado las Almas map is an ideal spot for a proximity mine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get those proximity mine kills quickly, your best bet is to play exclusively on Domination mode until you’ve got the kills you want. To do this, go to Quick Play and select Filter, then deselect Team Deathmatch so that only Domination is checked. Now when you play Quick Play, you’ll always get a Domination match. The advantage here is that the three objectives are natural choke points, and therefore are ideal spots to place a proximity mine. You can either drop them directly on the objective, or else in one of the most common routes to the objective (ideally a narrow space).