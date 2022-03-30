How to get Lumenstone Adjuvant in Genshin Impact

Lumenstone Adjuvant is a new gadget available in Genshin Impact 2.6 and will provide illumination when used. It will work in The Chasm only and can be used to explore the dark undermines of the area. It is similar to the Glazed Sand Crystals but stores greater power within it.

You can get Lumenstone Adjuvant through the Chasm Spelunkers quest, a sub-quest of The Chasm Delvers. Here’s how to do it.

Genshin Impact: Get Lumenstone Adjuvant

After you destroy the Bedrock Rocks in the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering quest, you will unlock the mines of The Chasm. Enter the mines by heading to the location marked on the map and hitting the Start button.

You will then have to collect Lumenspar, a blue-colored crystal, on the left side of the bridge. This will initiate a dialogue with Zhinqiong and Jinwu. Simply complete the conversation to get Lumenstone Adjuvant; however, you need to recharge it using Lumenlamps and Lucklight in order to use it.

You can also use Lumenstone Adjuvant to activate the time trial challenges, unlock chests, and destroy Ruin Serpent’s Oozing Concretions. However, this will vanish the Lumenstone Adjuvant’s power, but you can make it long-lasting by upgrading by collecting Lumenspar and giving them to Jinwu at her camp.