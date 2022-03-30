How to destroy Bedrock Keys in Genshin Impact – Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering Quest

For the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering quest in Genshin Impact, players will need to destroy some Bedrock Keys to get access to an area in the Chasm. You will need to embrace an established mechanic in the game with a new twist to get this done.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing to do is look around for Geo Lamps that will be nearby. These can be broken with a Geo ability, or with a couple of swipes from a Claymore. When you break them and are close enough, a Geograna will be released that will begin to orbit your body.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to one of the Geo Formations that are around the Bedrock Keys. You can see them as they have wispy trails leading from the Bedrock Keys to the Geo Formations. Get close enough and the Geograna will transfer to the formation. Now, stand with the formation directly between you and the Bedrock Key and then strike the formation with a Claymore or a Geo ability. A small projectile will fly from the formation, striking the Bedrock Key, and partially breaking it.

When you do this with all the surrounding Geo Formations, the Bedrock Key will be destroyed. While the first Bedrock Key is pretty easy to break, the later ones will get a little more confusing. Solving them is very simple, however. All you need to do is keep in mind that each time a projectile hits the Bedrock Key, it will drop down toward the earth. This means you might need to do some of the Geo Formations in a specific order, as the Bedrock Key will be too high for some of them until others have been completed.

Fuao Vale

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the Fuao Vale Bedrock Key, you will need to make your way to the nearby teleport point. The actual waypoint on the map will not bring you to where you need to be, as you have to follow a cobweb-filled tunnel near the teleporter to get there.

There are three Geo Formations in this area, two up top and one in the water below. Hit the one on the left side of the chamber first, then the right, then drop down and hit the one lower down in the water.

Tiangong Gorge

Screenshot by Gamepur

At Tiangong Gorge, there are four Geo Formations that you will need to hit. Start from the top, and make your way down one Geo Formation at a time, as it is pretty obvious what order you need to go in. Hit the two just near the broken track, then float across the gorge to get the highest one on the far side, followed by the lowest one.

Glaze Peak

Screenshot by Gamepur

Glaze Peak is a strange one. Two of the Geo Formations are near lifts that you will need to ride up and down to get. The third is located on the ground in a workshop you will need to clear out.