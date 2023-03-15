Elden Ring has plenty of quests for you to complete, which can be triggered by visiting an NPC. In these quests, you will be assigned different tasks, including finding various items. During the White Mask Varre’s questline, you will have to find Miaden’s Blood. As it can get difficult to locate stuff in the game, we’ve put together a guide on how to get Maiden’s Blood in Elden Ring.

Where to find Maiden’s Blood in Elden Ring

Without getting Maiden’s Blood, you won’t be able to progress through the White Mask Varre’s questline. This is because, at some point, Varre will hand you over the Lord of Blood’s Favor and ask you to find Maiden’s Blood and soak the item in it. Thankfully, there are two places from where you can get it.

First location

The first location where you can find the Maiden’s Blood in Elden Ring is the Church of Inhibition. We recommend getting it from here instead of the second location because it’s easy to find and is free of enemies. However, remember that the Festering Fingerprint Vyke might invade the area, and you must fight him before proceeding further.

Image via Map Genie

When you enter the Church of Inhibition, you will find a dead Maiden near the Site of Grace. You can interact with her to soak the Lord of Blood’s Favor in her blood.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second location

Alternatively, you can get Maiden’s Blood from the Chapel of Anticipation. This is the place where you first spawn in the game. To visit it, you must first go to Four Belfries and pick up an Imbued Swordskey from a chest at the top of a teleportation tower on the hill’s peak, which is on the left of the tower that grants you access to the Chapel of Anticipation. Then, use the key to access the location.

Image via Map Genie

Once there, use the bridge to go forward and then take a left. Keep going forward until you cross another bridge, and then take the stairs on the left to reach a room. Inside this room, you will find the dead body of a Maiden on the left side. Interact with her to soak the item in her blood.