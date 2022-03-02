How to complete White-Faced Varré’s quest in Elden Ring

White-Faced Varré, the first NPC you encounter in Elden Ring after you access the larger part of the game, has a quest you can complete when you find them again. You’ll be able to find them at the Rose Church after you’ve defeated Godrick the Grafted. In this guide, we detail all the steps and rewards you’ll receive for completing White-Faced Varré’s quest in Elden Ring.

You can find Varré at this location only after you’ve defeated Godrick the Grafted.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you speak with Varré, they will ask you what it was like to see the Two Fingers for the first time. You’ll want to remark that something seemed off about the fingers to trigger the next lines of dialogue. Now, Varré will hand you several Festering Bloody Fingers, items you can use to invade other players, and wants you to use them. To proceed to the next part of the quest, you’ll need to use it three times and invade other players. These invades do not to be successful, so you can fail.

Now, return to Varré and report back to him. He will be thrilled you’ve used them and asks you to join his Order with the Bloody Lord. If you agree, you’ll move on to the next part in the quest, and he gives you an item called Lord of Blood’s Favor. You must now soak it in the blood of a Maiden.

How to soak Lord of Blood Cloth in Maiden’s Blood

You’ll be able to do this by making your way to the northwest of the Rose Church to The Four Belfries. You need to scale to the entire location, and when you reach the top, there will be a chest. Inside the chest is an Imbued Sword Key. Take to the second-highest tower, and interact with the gargoyle. You’ll give it the key, and then the Waygate will activate.

You’ll arrive at the Church of Anticipation. When you cross the bridge, you’ll have to fight against the Grafted Scion. Upon defeating it, you can enter the tutorial part of the game, and you’ll find a dead Maiden on the ground where you originally started the game. Interact with her, and you’ll soak the cloth in her blood, and you can take it back to Varré.

When you arrive, Varré will be thrilled upon completing the final trial. You can now complete the ceremony by offering your finger to him. When you do so, he’ll receive the item Bloody Finger, and you’ll now have to wait, and you’ll eventually be able to fight against Mohg, Lord of Blood.