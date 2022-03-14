What to do with the Remembrance of the Blood Lord in Elden Ring

Mohg, Lord of Blood, is one of Elden Ring’s secret bosses, and you’ll need to do a good bit of legwork to find him. However, once you do locate and defeat him, you’ll earn the Remembrance of the Blood Lord, which you can give to Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold to get some quality loot.

You can get one of two items by giving the Remembrance to Enia: Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear, or the Bloodboon incantation. The spear is a large, heavy weapon that requires 24 Strength, 27 Arcane, and 14 Dexterity to wield. The weapon also causes blood loss buildup, which is fitting, considering it’s acquired by defeating the Lord of Blood. The spear’s unique skill is Bloodboon Ritual — an AOE attack that creates up to three explosions of blood. Using the skill also coats the spear in bloodflame, temporarily boosting your attack power.

Meanwhile, the Bloodboon incantation is a magic attack that covers a long stretch of land in bloodflame. It has a fairly long range, and it certainly looks great in action, but unfortunately, it’s not particularly viable against NPCs or other players. It comes out rather slow, and it’s pretty weak to boot. Even if you’re a magic-focused build, it’s hard to recommend you exchange the Remembrance for this spell.