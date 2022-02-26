How to get Margit’s Shackles in Elden Ring

You’ll find multiple items throughout your time in Elden Ring. They will have varying uses, and they may only be useable at a specific time during your adventure. Margit’s Shackles are one of these items. You’ll want to use it against Margit, the Fell Omen, boss fight before you make your way to Stormveil Castle. Finding these items can be difficult, though. In this guide, we cover how you can get Margit’s Shackles in Elden Ring and what they do.

You’ll be able to find them off a specific merchant, Patches. You can find Patches at the Murkwater Cave, which is in the ravine at the center of Limgrave. You’ll want to bring a torch. When you arrive, walk into the dungeon, make your way to the right side of the cave, and walk through the mist. There, you’ll encounter Patches, and you’ll have to fight him. Once his health reaches halfway, he’ll ask you to surrender. If you stop attacking him, he’ll surrender, and the fight will be over.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He’ll share that he’s changed his ways and wants to become a merchant. We recommend walking away and completing other activities before returning to him. When you do, he’ll have several items you can grab, and one of them will be Margit’s Shackles.

You’ll want to use these during the Margit boss fight, gravely wounding him during the encounter.