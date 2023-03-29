How to get Medjay Predasite Tags in Warframe

Ranking up with the Entrati Syndicate in Warframe requires Medjay Predasite Tags. There’s only one way to get these in the game, requiring you to put in a lot of work. This guide outlines how to get Medjay Predasite Tags so you don’t get lost trying to hunt in the Cambion Drift while impressing the Entrati Syndicate.

How to get Medjay Predasite Tags

To get a Medjay Predasite Tag, you need to catch a Mejday Predasite, netting you the Tag. This is relatively easy but does require some specific equipment and hunting on your part. In the section below, we’ve explained how to do this and what you’ll need.

How to capture a Medjay Predasite

To capture a Medjay Predasite, you need a Tranq Rifle. You can buy this from Son in the Necralisk if you haven’t already picked one up along your travels. The Tranq Rifle costs 500 Standing. Next, you’ll need to purchase a Predasite Echo Lure from the same vendor for 1,000 Standing. Lastly, get some Predasite Pheromone Gland, single-use items that cost you 150 Standing a pop. This final item increases the rarity of the Predasite that you track, so it’s well worth using.

With all these items in hand, go out into Cambion Drift and equip your Tranq Rifle. Switch to your Predasite Echo Lure because that will ensure that the only things you track on the map are the creatures you seek. Head over to the nearest one and interact with the animal feces there. This should spawn a trail for you to follow, but avoid stepping in the poo because it’s toxic.

Once you reach the Predasite nest, get out and use the Predasite Pheromone Gland prior to using the Echo Lure. As we mentioned before, this increases the chances of a Medjay Predasite spawning, which is the exact creature you’re hunting. When you use the Echo Lure, quickly swap back to the Tranq Rifle and hit the animal with two shots when it shows up. You may have to repeat this a few times to get a Medjay Predasite Tag, but you’ll get one each time a Medjay Predasite turns up. This is definitely a case where spending more of your Standing with Son makes sense.

How to get Medjay Predasite Tags without Pheromones or an Echo Lure

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you can’t afford Pheromones or an Echo Lure, there’s another way to get Medjay Predasite Tags that take little time. All you have to do is get a friend to join your game and spawn the Medjay Predasites while you’re nearby. You’ll still need to hit the beast with the Tranq Rifle, but there’s less emphasis on you doing all the legwork because you can just tag along with your friend. You could even find another random player in the game’s chat to help you out.