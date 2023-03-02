How to Get Mega Energy in Pokémon GO

Mega energy for mega power.

Image via Niantic

Mega Evolution is a temporary process where Pokémons exceed their limit. You can make a great Pokémon even more powerful, but it comes with a price. Mega Evolving a Pokémon for the first time requires Mega Energy, a rare resource in the game. This guide will teach you how to get mega energy in Pokémon GO.

How to collect Mega Energy in Pokémon GO

Image via Niantic

You can get Mega Energy by doing the following tasks:

  1. Defeat a Pokémon whose species you want to Mega Evolve in Mega Raids. For example, if you want Charizard Mega Energy, you need to defeat a Mega Charizard in a Mega Raid. Note that not all Pokémon Mega Raids will be available every day, so you have to plan your raids accordingly.
  2. Complete specific research tasks.
  3. Walk with your buddy that’s part of an already Mega Evolved line. For instance, if you already have a Mega Charizard, you can gain some Mega Energy if you walk with a Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard.

Finally, remember that you only need to Mega Evolve a Pokémon with Mega Energy once. You can evolve it again without the use of Mega Energy after a resting period. Mega Energy is a precious resource because you can only get it by doing specific tasks and it’s Pokémon-specific item.

What Pokémon is available for Mega Evolution in GO?

Here’s the list of Pokémon you can Mega Evolve:

PokémonRequirement
Venusaur200 Venusaur Mega Energy
Charizard200 Charizard Mega Energy
Blastoise200 Blastoise Mega Energy
Beedrill100 Beedrill Mega Energy
Pidgeot100 Pidgeot Mega Energy
Alakazam200 Alakazam Mega Energy
Slowbro100 Slowbro Mega Energy
Gengar200 Gengar Mega Energy
Gyarados200 Gyarados Mega Energy
Kangaskhan200 Kangaskhan Mega Energy
Aerodactyl200 Aerodactyl Mega Energy
Ampharos200 Ampharos Mega Energy
Steelix200 Steelix Mega Energy
Scizor200 Scizor Mega Energy
Houndoom200 Houndoom Mega Energy
Aggron100 Aggron Mega Energy
Manectric100 Manectric Mega Energy
Altaria200 Altaria Mega Energy
Absol200 Absol Mega Energy
Latios300 Latios Mega Energy
Latias300 Latias Mega Energy
Lopunny200 Lopunny Mega Energy
Abomasnow200 Abomasnow Mega Energy

