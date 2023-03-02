Mega Evolution is a temporary process where Pokémons exceed their limit. You can make a great Pokémon even more powerful, but it comes with a price. Mega Evolving a Pokémon for the first time requires Mega Energy, a rare resource in the game. This guide will teach you how to get mega energy in Pokémon GO.

How to collect Mega Energy in Pokémon GO

You can get Mega Energy by doing the following tasks:

Defeat a Pokémon whose species you want to Mega Evolve in Mega Raids. For example, if you want Charizard Mega Energy, you need to defeat a Mega Charizard in a Mega Raid. Note that not all Pokémon Mega Raids will be available every day, so you have to plan your raids accordingly. Complete specific research tasks. Walk with your buddy that’s part of an already Mega Evolved line. For instance, if you already have a Mega Charizard, you can gain some Mega Energy if you walk with a Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard.

Finally, remember that you only need to Mega Evolve a Pokémon with Mega Energy once. You can evolve it again without the use of Mega Energy after a resting period. Mega Energy is a precious resource because you can only get it by doing specific tasks and it’s Pokémon-specific item.

What Pokémon is available for Mega Evolution in GO?

Here’s the list of Pokémon you can Mega Evolve: