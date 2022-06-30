Meldspare Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of the many materials you will need to locate to upgrade your weapons and armor. You will need to bring this resource back multiple times to the Elgado Outpost smithy, depending on the equipment you plan to use as you progress through Master Rank missions. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Meldspar Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Meldspar Ore

The best location we could reliably find Meldspar Ore is in the Flooded Forest and the Citadel. Both regions contain multiple mining outcrop locations, and we were able to find them reasonably often by harvesting from the common locations. The common mining nodes offered us a decent amount, which made locating this resource relatively reliable whenever we were fighting through a Master Rank monster hunt, which is another requirement. You won’t find Meldspar Ore in any of the lower rank areas.

Flooded Forest

These are all of the mining locations where you can find Meldspr Ore in the Flooded Forest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Citadel

These are all of the mining outcrop locations you can harvest in the Citadel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most of the mining outcrop locations in the Flooded Forest will be close to the center of the map. You can reach the subcamp over by area 11 to receive multiple mining outcrop nodes. We highly recommend you go out on Master Rank expeditions when you want to farm this resource, rather than accepting monster hunts where you will be running around the map, trying to eliminate a target. For the Citadel, you’re going to go all over the place, but the eastern and northern parts of the map contain some of the better locations to harvest ore.

You can return to the Flooded Forest and Citadel at any time to collect more Meldspar Ore. You will want to bring your Palamute to make running around the map much faster.