How to get Mika ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Mika is a new 4-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact, introduced in the latter half of the Version 3.5 update. His release cemented him as one of the premier support for Physical DPS carries, with the potential to boost Physical damage and attack speed, the latter being a rare buff most supports do not possess. If you want to increase the damage of your Physical DPS carries, you’ll want to make sure to ascend Mika quickly to maximize his buffs and heals. Here’s where you can find all of Mika’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Mika’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact

You’ll need the following materials to ascend Mika in Genshin Impact:

Level 20 1x Shivada Jade Silver 3x Recruit’s Insignia 3x Wolfhook N/A 20,000 Mora Level 40 3x Shivada Jade Fragment 15x Recruit’s Insignia 10x Wolfhook 2x Pseudo-Stamens 40,000 Mora Level 50 6x Shivada Jade Fragment 12x Sergeant’s Insignia 20x Wolfhook 4x Pseudo-Stamens 60,000 Mora Level 60 3x Shivada Jade Chunk 18x Sergeant’s Insignia 30x Wolfhook 8x Pseudo-Stamens 80,000 Mora Level 70 6x Shivada Jade Chunk 12x Lieutenant’s Insignia 45x Wolfhook 12x Pseudo-Stamens 100,000 Mora Level 80 6x Shivada Jade Gemstone 24x Lieutenant’s Insignia 60x Wolfhook 20x Pseudo-Stamens 120,000 Mora

Mika may seem like an attractive option for newer players. However, unfortunately, one of the bosses is found deep in the Sumeru desert, making it quite difficult for new players to make the trek there.

How to get Pseudo-Stamens in Genshin Impact

Pseudo-Stamens are an ascension item dropped by the Setekh Wenut world boss in Genshin Impact. This boss is located deep in the Sumeru desert. You can access this boss fight by heading to the nearest Teleport Waypoint near the boss and jumping down a hole that will take you directly to the boss. After defeating the Setekh Wenut, you can spend 40 Resin to claim some rewards, which will include some Pseudo-Stamens.

How to get Shivada Jade Fragment in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Shivada Jade Fragment is a jewel item dropped by numerous world bosses in Genshin Impact. The easiest boss that drops this material is the Cryo Regisvine. However, you can also get this material from the Aeonblight Drake, Coral Defenders, Cryo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and Primo Geovishap.

There are four weekly bosses that can drop this material as well: Beneath the Dragon-Queller, Enter the Golden House, Narukami Island: Tenshukaku, and Wolf of the North Challenge.

How to get Wolfhook in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wolfhooks are a Mondstadt-exclusive material that you can farm for in Genshin Impact. Wolfhooks are found in a very limited area throughout Wolvendom, and there are only 33 you can farm at one time.

How to get Recruit’s Insignia in Genshin Impact

Recruit’s Insignia is a common enemy dropped by numerous Fatui enemies in Genshin Impact: Fatui Skirmishers, Fatui Agents, and Fatui Cicin Mages. You can track enemy locations to farm this material once per day by going to the Adventurer’s Handbook.

You can also purchase some of these items in Paimon’s Stardust Exchange.