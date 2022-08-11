How to get Milk in Tower of Fantasy

There are a lot of different ingredients that you will spend your time searching for as you make your way through Tower of Fantasy. While some of these ingredients will be easy to spot sticking out of the ground, others might take you a little while to find. One of the more hidden items is Milk. This item is only found in a few places around the world of Aida. If you don’t know where to look, you could miss this ingredient entirely.

How to get Milk

Milk is a pretty basic ingredient that is in a lot of different meals. That is why it is unfortunate that it isn’t more readily available in Tower of Fantasy. If you want to get your hands on this valuable ingredient, you will need to locate the different food vendors. There are three food vendors that sell Milk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The vendors can be found in Banges, Astra, and Mirroria. You will get access to these regions fairly quickly in the game depending on how quickly you run through everything. Each of these vendors will sell Milk for the same price; 60 Gold. By the time you run into your first food vendor, you should have plenty of extra gold to spare for the ingredients that they sell.

How to use Milk

Like other ingredients in the game, you can use Milk at any of the robot cooking stations. These can be found all over the various regions in the game. You can craft premade recipes if you have the required ingredients. If you don’t you can always try to make your own recipes using the creative menu. Milk can also be enjoyed by itself. Consuming Milk will give you one Satiety point and three percent of your character’s total health.