You should always include a green vegetable like Broccoli in your meals. In Tower of Fantasy, you will be finding a lot of important ingredients to use when you cook, but none are as important or good for you as Broccoli. Haven’t you heard that it is a super food? Well, in Tower of Fantasy, Broccoli has some pretty amazing capabilities that are sure to keep your character nice and healthy. The only problem is that you might have a hard time finding it.

Where to get Broccoli in Tower of Fantasy

Broccoli is one of the more difficult ingredients to find in Tower of Fantasy. When you do find this vegetable, it doesn’t even look like broccoli. It actually looks more like cauliflower or cabbage. It is important to remember this so you don’t overlook it out in the wild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you look at the item’s description in the game, it will tell you that you can find Broccoli in grasslands in Astra. This is pretty vague since there are a lot of grasslands around the Astra region. We have found the most luck getting Broccoli in the hills surrounding Astra Shelter. There tends to be less of this vegetable when going toward the coast, so stick around the center of the region if you are hunting for Broccoli.

How to use Broccoli

Broccoli is meant to be used as an ingredient when cooking. You can cook Broccoli, along with other ingredients, at cooking stations found all over the different regions of the game. You can make a meal at these stations if you have all of the required ingredients. Broccoli is one of the few ingredients that are good to eat by itself as well. Doing so will give your player one Satiety point and heal them for four percent of their total health.