Mint Mango is a type of food in Slime Rancher 2. It’s what you will be using to feed the Slimes you find throughout Rainbow Island. If you’re looking to feed your Honey Slime, Mint Mango is their favorite food, which makes this a critical item for you to find. Unfortunately, you can only find Mint Mango in one location until you bring it back to your base. This guide covers how to get Mint Mango in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Mint Mango in Slime Rancher 2

You will need to make your way to Starlight Strand, one of the second areas you can unlock in Slime Rancher 2. You can access this area after you find the Cotton gordo to the south of Rainbow Fields. You will need to feed it vegetables to make it explode, giving you access to Starlight Strand, alongside multiple other Slimes and items.

It is important to note that to reach the location to find Mint Mango, you will need your Jetpack. Therefore, we recommend focusing on this first. To do this, you will want to find Radiant Ore in Ember Valley, which is available by defeating the Pink gordo on the north side of Rainbow Field, and this slime will eat anything at all.

When you have enough Radiant Ore, return to your base and build the Jetpack. Now, return to the Starlight Strand region, where you need to go to the far south side of the island, and you should find Mint Mango on the trees. They should be close to Honey, Flutter, Puddle, and Hunter slime. We recommend finding at least one to bring back and grow in a garden, making it easier to find moving forward.