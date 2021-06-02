How to get more Grafts in Griftlands

Griftlands is a roguelike deck-builder with several different resources to manage. The most pressing is the two decks you use to do battle or negotiate with the people you meet in the game. While properly tending to those decks will set you down the right path, it’s also important to manage the augments you get in the form of Grafts. Essentially, Grafts serve as more potentially game-changing upgrades that you can earn from run to run in Griftlands. These don’t stick with you if you die but are relatively easy to earn if you know where to look.

Image via Klei

The most obvious way to earn new Grafts is to engage in fights and complete quests. Make sure you’re constantly checking quest rewards when you have a choice between several options. Many of these provide you with the opportunity to earn new Grafts, but it’s easy to miss if you’re moving quickly. Likewise, seeking out boss battles or limited-time events can often lead to new Grafts. In fact, once you take down a boss you’ll immediately get to choose between three boss Grafts. These can sometimes be incredibly powerful, so make sure to seek out those tough fights.

On top of the two obvious ways to earn more, another important area to pay attention to are the game’s various Black Markets. Each character has a shop you can visit that will sell Grafts. The prices usually range from 100-300 Shills, so make sure you come in with some cash in hand. We recommend trying to save up some money during the first day of your playthrough so that you can then purchase a new Graft or a pet if none of the Grafts on offer suit your build. Either of those things can really take your run to the next level.

It’s also important to note that you want to make sure you’re actually using the Grafts you’ve earned or purchased. Just like the cards in your deck, you’ll upgrade Grafts after using them enough. Try not to acquire Grafts you’ll never actually use. Other than that, use our tips to stack as many Grafts as you possibly can, and you’ll soon be ready to take over Griftlands.