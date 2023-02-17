New Bleak Faith: Forsaken trailer gives players a release date and a glimpse at the many ways they’ll die

After years of development and waiting, Bleak Faith: Forsaken, the Soulslike RPG, will be released on March 10 for PC. To get players hyped for the game’s release, Developers Archangel Studios have released a new trailer showing off its world and the hellish creatures that will be killing players over and over again.

The trailers provide a good look at what we can expect from this new Soulslike, starting with its world known as the Omnistruture. The game’s setting seems inspired by a mixture of sci-fi and fantasy, as it features medieval-looking buildings like cathedrals and castles as well as ruined cities and skyscrapers, and at times a blend of both. We also get a look at some of the creatures and enemies that will feature in the game, including armored hulks and skeleton-like husks, as well as a creepy-faced skeletal spider boss.

For those unfamiliar, Bleak Faith: Forsaken is a Soulslike action RPG that has players explore its vast and interconnected world, taking on a plethora of creatures and unique bosses. The game features Soulslike combat players have come to know and love, with resource management, timing, positioning, and adaptability all playing a part in taking down foes. It also looks to include a little Shadow of the Colossus with a climbing and mounting boss thrown in. What it does differently from its peers is its class and perk system, allowing players to customize and craft their characters with hundreds of combinations of weapons, gear, and abilities. It was first revealed in 2019 and started as a Kickstarter project, which was meant to release in 2020 before COVID forced them to push things back.

Soulslike games like Elden Ring have continued to provide brutal challenges and exceptional worlds for players. This newest entry to the genre looks to be a great one for players to jump into when it launches for PC next month and possibly consoles in the future.