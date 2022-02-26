How to get mythic weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile

Mythic weapons are the rarest weapons to get in Call of Duty: Mobile and are extremely popular among players for their epic designs and special effects. While you can unlock other weapons in the game by leveling up, completing various events, or from the battle pass, the process to get mythic weapons is a bit different. Here’s how you can get your hands on the rarest and the shiniest versions of weapons in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: How To Get Mythic Weapons

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to unlock mythic weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile is through the Mythic Drops. You will have to pull it from the draw containing a bunch of rewards, and you will need to spend CoD Points (CP) for each draw.

The probability of getting the mythic weapon is quite low, but you will get it for sure as an item will only be rewarded once. However, with each draw performed, the required amount of CP gets increased, which means you might have to put in a lot of your money to get your mythic weapon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not only this, you will then have to buy Mythic Cards from the in-game store to upgrade the weapon. The mythic drops are not available all the time, so if you are planning to add one to your loadout, make sure that you grab it as soon as possible.