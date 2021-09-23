How to get Observation V2 in Roblox Blox Fruits

Observation or Ken Haki allows players in Blox Fruits to avoid incoming attacks from enemies. It also allows you to view enemies hiding behind structures, as well as their health and energy levels. Overall, it is a very vital skill that can be a game-changer if used efficiently. Additionally, there are different versions to it, each bringing unique attributes to the table. In this guide, we are focusing on Observation V2 and how to acquire it in Blox Fruits

How to get Observation V2.

To get Observation V2, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Head to Floating Turtle island and interact with Hungry Man. He is in one of the floating houses.

Once you interact with Hungry Man, he will give you a quest to bring him a decent meal. Although he doesn’t specify the meal, it’s nothing but a combination of Apple, Pineapple, and Banana.

Each of these fruits spawns in only one location. Furthermore, each fruit spawns every 5-6 minutes.

You can find an apple on a standalone plateau in the Floating Turtle island. It is on top of the plateau below the only tree present there.

To obtain a banana, head to the Giant Tree location on the map. Once there, go towards the secluded island on the right side of the Giant Tree. You should be able to find a banana underneath one of the three trees.

Screenshot from Axiore YouTube’s

To get a Pineapple, head to the spawn point for Sea 3. Once there, climb up the left staircase to enter the city and keep walking straight until you reach the last house. Turn left, and you can find a Pineapple behind the crates. It can be difficult to spot the fruit from far, so do not skip the place if you don’t see a Pineapple.

Screenshot from Axiore YouTube’s