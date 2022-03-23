How to get Omenkiller Rollo’s ashes in Elden Ring

Omenkiller Rollo is a great spirit summon that you can find within the capital city in Altus Plateau. This ancient spirit is known as the first of the Omenkillers who imbibed a physick that rid him of all emotion before hunting the Omen. Lore aside, this spirit summon attacks with blinding ferocity and deals a lot of damage. Rollo is definitely one Omenkiller you don’t want to anger. Here is how you get Omenkiller Rollo’s ashes in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this spirit summon, you will first need to get into the capital city of Leyndell and defeat Morgott. To get into the city, you will need to defeat at least two Shardbearers to get their Great Runes. Before the city, you can collect the Great Runes of Godrick, Rykard, Radahn, and Rennala. After collecting at least two of their runes, make your way to the capital city. In the city, you will need to make your way to the dragon statue so you can start the climb up to Godfrey. Defeat Godfrey and you will be able to go up to Morgott.

Once you defeat Morgott, go back to the main road in the city and exit through the large doors at the end. This will lead you to the elevator that will take you to the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace. Before taking the elevator down, go out the other doorway in the room that leads to the Divine Tower of East Altus. Start walking toward the tower and eventually your screen will fade to black before the boss fight against the Fell Twins starts. Once you defeat the Fell Twins, you will be rewarded with Omenkiller Rollo’s ashes.