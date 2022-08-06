How to get out of Power Armor in Fallout 76

Power Armor is one of those things that you may or may not use as you wander the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76. There are many benefits to using these heavy suits of armor but there are also some drawbacks. No matter who you are, you have most likely entered one of these suits at some point during the game. Unfortunately, while the game tells you how to get into these suits. They don’t tell you how to get out. Here is how you get out of Power Armor in Fallout 76.

How to enter and exit Power Armor

Power Armor is pretty simple to get into and the game actually gives you a prompt when you walk up to a suit of Power Armor to let you know how to get into it. Before getting into a suit of Power Armor, you will need to make sure that it has a Fusion Core in it. Without one, you won’t be able to use the armor at all.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To enter a suit of Power Armor, you will want to press the X button on PlayStation, the A button on Xbox, and the E key on PC. This will initiate a short cutscene where the camera enters a third-person POV as your character gets into the armor. Once you are in the Power Armor, hold the button that you used to enter it. This will initiate a similar cutscene where it shows your character getting out of the armor.

Related: How to get the Hellcat Power Armor in Fallout 76

Benefits of Power Armor

Power Armor is one of the mightiest tools you have at your disposal in Fallout 76. These mighty suits of armor increase your damage and energy resistance by a large number to help you survive even the most devastating of attacks from the Scorchbeast Queen. These suits of armor also prevent you from taking any fall damage. If you are in third-person POV, you can even watch your character perform a superhero landing when falling from a large height. Finally, you get an increased carrying capacity while wearing the armor thanks to it boosting your strength.