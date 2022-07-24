How to get the Hellcat Power Armor in Fallout 76

The Hellcat armor is a powerful set of armor added to Fallout 76 with the Steel Reign update. Fans of the series might know that this type of power armor was used by the Hellcat Company from The Pitt. This suit of power armor is worth picking up if you can manage to get all the pieces, as it offers great ballistic damage resistance that is better than most power armors in the game. This guide will look at how you can get the Hellcat Power Armor in Fallout 76.

How to find the Hellcat Power Armor in Fallout 76

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Hellcat Power Armor is received automatically from the quest titled The Catalyst. This is the final main quest in the Steel Reign storyline. Once you complete the quest, you will see that you get the plans for each piece of the power armor as your reward. Once you have crafted the power armor, it will also become available as a reward for completing event missions. You will also be able to get it from the Purveyor for purchasing legendary armor. The parts for the Hellcat Power Armor will not drop from legendary enemies.

Related: Fallout 76 Power Armor Locations

How to craft the Hellcat Power Armor in Fallout 76

Like other sets of power armor, you will need to craft the Hellcat set at a Power Armor Station. You can find this type of workbench all across the wasteland and can even build one in your camp. Each time you craft a piece of this power armor set it will be legendary. Because of this, you will need plenty of Legendary Modules to craft it. If you are looking to get mods for the Hellcat Power Armor, they can be purchased from Regs in Vault 79.