How to get past the Yum Cave in Chicory: A Colorful Tale

After your first boss encounter in Chicory: A Colorful Tale, you’ll receive a new power for your magic paintbrush: your paint will now glow in dark places. After receiving this power, Blackberry recommends that you report back to Chicory. However, there isn’t an obvious way to get back to Luncheon through the Supper Woods, which is the way you came in. Luckily, Yum Cave just ahead will get you back there in no time, thanks to your new glowing power.

Enter the Yum Cave through the entrance north of the corrupted tree in which you had your boss encounter. It will be dark, so begin by highlighting the entire area with your paint. Not only will the cavern’s path finally be visible, but you will notice crystals around the area that will emit light if you paint them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Move up to reach a split path. If you color the entire area, crystals included, you will see that the path going to the left is blocked by large shrooms — this is the direction you want to go in. If you haven’t noticed, these shrooms grow in the presence of light, so painting the light crystal near them will enlargen these shrooms. It isn’t clear at first, but taking the light away will actually shrink the shrooms, letting you pass. Do this to the shrooms blocking the left path by unpainting the crystal immediately to the right of those shrooms.

After this obstruction, the rest of the Yum Cave should be a lot more straightforward, and you can move forward with little opposition. Leave the Yum Cave to the left and you’ll be right outside Luncheon for the next step of your adventure.