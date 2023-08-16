Genshin Impact: How to Get Primogems

Primogems are one of the most important currencies in Genshin Impact. They’re mostly free and having a good stock of them ensures you can pull on the game’s gacha banners without having to spend any real-world money. Better still, there are tons of ways to get Primogems— so much so that if you save up, you can have thousands just by playing the game normally. If you want even more Primos, you can go out of your way to collect them from every corner of Genshin Impat, and we’ll go over al the best ways here.

Best Ways to Farm Primogemsn in Genshin Impact

There are now dozens of ways to farm Primogems in Genshin Impact, giving you hours of gameplay just seeking out this valuable currency. Your primary use for Primos will undoubtedly be buying Intertwined and Acquaint Fates for more Wishes on either the Limited or standard gacha banners, but they have other uses, too. You can spend them to refill your Original Resin, allowing you to continue grinding for in-game experience, Relics, and other upgrade materials.

Here are the best ways of getting as many Primogems as possible:

In-Game and Web Events: There’s almost always an in-game event going on in Genshin Impact, and completing the tasks there awards around 500 or so Primogems, with larger events providing up to double that. Web Events are smaller, outside-the-game events you can do in your browser for a few hundred Primos at a time.

Exploration: Unlocking Teleport Waypoints, Statues of the Seven, discovering Domains, and opening chests in the overworld award between 2-30 Primogems, with higher values depending on the rarity of the chest opened. Waypoints and Statues always award five.

Completing Quests: Most quests in Genshin Impact award between 20-60 Primogems, with longer or more important quests awarding more. Archon Quests always award 60, but are longer, so sticking to World Quests is better in the short term.

Achievements: There are hundreds of Achievements in Genshin Impact, awarding 5-20 Primogems upon completion. If you’re ever running low on Primos or are looking for something to do, achievement hunting is a good way to scratch both itches.

Completing Daily Commissions: Commissions are one of the few completely renewable sources of Primogems in Genshin Impact, and doing them each day awards 60 for simple tasks throughout the world.

Increasing Your Adventure Rank: Reaching specific Adventure Ranks rewards 100 or so Primogems, so leveling it up is valuable not only for progression, but rewards.

Completing Tasks in the Adventurer Handbook: The Experience section of your Adventurer Handbook rewards Primogems for completing all the tasks in a specific chapter, with more Primos awarded the farther you progress.

Completing Challenges: As you explore Teyvat, you’ll come across small Challenge statues with glowing red icons above them. Completing the required task awards a few Primos as well as a treasure chest with additional gems.

Completing the Spiral Abyss: The Spiral Abyss has twelve levels of increasingly difficult combat challenges, and the first eight award up to 2,400 Primogems if you get three stars on each floor. Floors 9-12 are much harder, but award 600 Primos for three stars on all stages, and you can earn these again after they refresh every two weeks.

Completing specific Domains: Specific domain dungeons award 40 Primogems for completing them, though you can only do so once.

Upgrading your Serenitea Pot Trust Rank: The Serenitea Pot, which you get near the end of the Liyue Archon Quest, awards 60 Primogems for every new Trust Rank, the pot’s progression system.

Checking Tutorials: Every time you see a new mechanic in Genshin, you can go into the Tutorials screen and scroll through it for one or two Primogems per tutorial.

Upgrade your Genius Invokation TCG Rank: Increasing your TCG rank rewards 60 Primogems per rank, up to 10 ranks.

Promotional Codes and Apologems: Whenever there’s a new Genshin announcement, there’s usually a limited-time redemption code for PRimogems, and game updates and downtimes usually come with compensation gems as well.

Daily Check-in on the HoYoLab site: You can get up to 60 Primogems a month by completing the daily check-ins on days 4, 11, and 18.

Once you have some Primogems, you’ll want to be smart about spending them, and that means only spending them on characters you want, not using too many to refresh your Original Resin, and spending your Primos primarily on the Limited banner and not on the standard.