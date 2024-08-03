Image Credit: Bethesda
How To Get Puffshrooms & Snowflakes In Bee Swarm Simulator

Buzz your way through getting Puffshrooms and Snowflakes in Bee Swarm Simulator
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
|

Published: Aug 2, 2024 08:02 pm

Puffshrooms and Snowflakes are among the most sought-after resources in Roblox’s Bee Swarm Simulator. While Puffshrooms are available all year round, Snowflakes are limited-time items that don’t spawn once the update is gone. Although there are multiple ways to acquire each one, we’ll share the best ways to get Puffshrooms and Snowflakes in Bee Swarm Simulator.

How to Get Snowflakes in Bee Swarm Simulator

Snowflakes in Bee Swarm Simulator
Source: Roblox via Gamepur

Snowflakes are an inventory item that was introduced in the Beesmas update for Bee Swarm Simulator back in 2020. The Snowflakes made a return in 2021 and are now in the 2024 Beesmas update.

If you use it, Snowflakes grant you the Cool Breeze buff for 9 seconds with various stat boosts. The buff is stackable up to 100% in the time span of 15 minutes. However, you can also use Snowflakes as a currency to purchase items from the Bee Bear’s Catalog.

There are multiple ways to farm/get Snowflakes in Bee Swarm Simulator:

  • Collect them when they randomly spawn in fields.
  • Do the Retro Swarm Challenge which increases the frequency of Brick Blooms that you can destroy to earn Snowflakes fast. Other players can also pick them up to best do this method in a field with no players around.
  • Go to the Spider Field and fight the Snowbear. For every quarter of its health you damage, you’ll earn a lot of Snowflakes in Bee Swarm Simulator. The higher the level of Snowbear, the more Snowflakes it will drop.
  • Snowflakes drop more often in Snowstorms, so wait for them to occur. After completing Gifted Bucko Bee’s quest, players can summon Snowstorms with the Snow Machine.

Get Puffshrooms and Rare Puffshrooms in Bee Swarm Simulator

Puffshrooms in Bee Swarm Simulator
Source: Roblox via Gamepur

Puffshrooms in Bee Swarm Simulator are one of the rarer passive entities that players can harvest to reap exciting rewards. There are five different kinds of Puffshrooms: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic.

Once they’re located, you’ll need to fill the pollen meter above it by gathering pollen around it to defeat it. If you don’t fill the meter within five minutes, it will despawn. You can get different kinds of drops from defeating Puffshrooms including Tickets, Gumdrops, Royal Jellies, Strawberries, Blueberries, Sunflower Seeds, Pineapples, Bitterberries, and Neonberries.

Here are the best ways that you can farm/get Puffshrooms in Bee Swarm Simulator:

  • Wait for them to naturally spawn on the 15th and 45th minute of every hour (e.g. 9:15 or 9:45) in a random field.
  • Harvest planters to spawn them early. Buying higher-tier planters like Pesticide or Tacky will increase the chances of spawning a higher rarity Puffshroom.
  • Plant a Ticket Planter until it starts releasing smoke. Once it gets to level 7+, a rare Puffshroom will spawn.

If you consume a rare+ Puffshroom, you’ll get the Puffshroom blessing buff including other contributing players. The stacks of buff depend on the rarity level of the Puffshroom but you can increase the stacks by X2 by using it on a field that hasn’t been visited by its ancestor.

You can get +1 to 10% of Unique Instant Conversion, Pollen, Capacity, or Honey from Tokens buffs from popping rare Puffshrooms. These buffs last for three hours and can stack up to 100%.

Well, that’s how you get the Snowflakes and Puffshrooms in Bee Swarm Simulator. Hopefully, you got some sweet rewards after acquiring these resources in the game. If you love playing Roblox games, I recommend checking out Trello guides for Grimoires Era, Soul Cultivation, and Meme Sea to learn more about them.

