Purecrystal in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of the many ores you can find in the game. You can find these by harvesting mining outcrop nodes, giving you resources to bring back to Elgado Outpost. There are specific locations it spawns, meaning you will need to narrow down where to go to acquire it. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Purecrystal in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Purecrystal

You will want to explore the Flooded Forest. Purecrystal will appear in the common and uncommon mining outcrops throughout this region, with the uncommon having a better chance to spawn them. When you arrive in the Flooded Forest, we recommend fast traveling to the camp to the north, outside of area 11, and grabbing the mining outcrop sources. You will have to climb down to area seven to grab one of these nodes.

You can rotate through this area using your Palamute to shorten the trip, acquiring several Purecrystal along the way. It does take a bit of luck to earn it when harvesting from these locations, but you can freely explore this location during a Master Rank expedition.

Flooded Forest

These are all the mining outcrop harvest nodes where you can find Purecrystal in the Flooded Forest.



Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Purecrystal is a resource you’ll be using throughout time in the mid-game of Sunbreak. Alternatively, your buddies can explore this location through meowcenary missions. These will take longer to complete than doing it yourself, and there’s a chance they won’t receive any, but they can go out and try their luck while you continue hunting larger monsters.