A critical resource for you to find in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is Centuria Ore. You’ll use it when you bring it back to the smithy at Elgado Outpost to upgrade your equipment. Finding this particular material can be tough, especially if you’re trying to hunt it down for a better weapon to defeat Master Rank creatures. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Centuria Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Centuria Ore

The best way to find Centuria Ore is to make your way to the Citadel region. It’s one of the new areas introduced in the Sunbreak expansion. You will first encounter it when you fight against Garangolm, one of the three lords. Upon completing this quest and vanquishing Garangolm, the Citadel region will become available to you, making it easier to find Cenutira Ore.

These are all the mining outcrop locations you can find in Citadel to find Centura Ore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

You primarily want to stick to the east and north areas of Citadel. These regions contain more frequent mining outcrop nodes to harvest, making your time worthwhile while attempting to farm for this mineral. We recommend selecting to go with an expedition of this region rather than accepting a monster hunt. It’s far easier to focus on harvesting Centuria Ore by itself than worrying about a monster or trying to defeat it in battle alongside a group of friends.

You can frequently find Centuria Ore in the common mining outcrop deposits in Citadel, but the uncommon ones also have a chance to drop them.