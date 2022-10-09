You will end up collecting a lot of different materials as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. These materials are used to craft objects that you can place around your home or around the valley. Some of these objects are even required to complete quests. One of the most common items you will end up crafting is Purified Night Shards. These shards are necessary to complete quests and are often associated with magic. This guide will show you how to get Purified Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft Purified Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You will be asked to make Purified Night Shards pretty early on in the game from Merlin to complete a quest. Merlin will also share the crafting recipe to make these special shards. To make a Purified Night Shard, you need the following ingredients:

5 Night Shards

1 Dream Shard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Purified Night Shards are easy to make, but obtaining the ingredients can take a little while. To get Night Shards, you need to clear out Night Thorns around the valley. There are new Night Thorns that spawn each day and each new area you unlock will have a large number of Night Thorns waiting to be destroyed as well. You can also get Night Shards by digging up sparkling spots on the ground.

Dream Shards are found in the same places as Night Shards. You can get them by destroying Night Thorns and digging up the ground where the sparkling mounds are. You have the chance to get up to two Night Shards or Dream Shards each time you dig up the sparkling mounds or destroy Night Thorns. Once you have the required materials, you can make Purified Night Shards at any crafting table.