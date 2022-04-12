How to get Radiant Coating in Final Fantasy XIV

Radiant Coating is an essential ingredient you’ll need to get in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll be using it to infuse with your regular Astronomy gear to turn it into Augmented Astronomy gear, giving you access to more power. Here’s what you need to know about getting Radiant Coating in Final Fantasy XIV.

There are multiple ways you can choose to obtain Radiant Coating. You can exchange them for Sack of Nuts, Asphodelos Mythos II, or Aglaia Coins. You can acquire Sack of Nuts by completing the Elite Marks for The Hunt, although you’ll need to ensure these targets from the Endwalker expansion. For Asphodelos Mythos II, you need to participate in the Savage Raid version of Asphodelos: The Second Circle. You can exchange those with Djole in Radz-at-Han, who is next to Nesvaaz.

The final method with Aglaia Coins requires you to complete the Aglaia Alliance Raid, which is available after working through The Chronicles of a New Era quest. You can earn a single Aglaia Coin each week and bring it to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han to receive a Radiant Coating.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Aglaia and Savage Raids are available every week, so you’ll want to make sure you complete each one at least once before the next Tuesday arrives. These, alongside the Elite Mark quests, are a good way to build up an abundance of Radiant Coating that you can use on your Astronomy gear, enhancing it.