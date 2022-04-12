How to get Radiant Roborant in Final Fantasy XIV

Radiant Roborant is a critical resource you’ll need to locate in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll need this item to upgrade pieces of your gear to reach some of the highest item levels in the game. Obtaining this resource will take some time, though. This guide covers how you can get Radiant Roborant in Final Fantasy XIV.

There are only a handful of ways to earn this resource. A crucial way to earn it is through the Asphodelos: The Third Circle on Savage difficulty. You’ll want to participate in this battle as often as possible and proceed to the third fight to obtain it. However, if Radiant Roborant does not drop during these fights, you can always reach out to Djole in Radz-at_Han, and exchange four Asphodelos Mythos III for one Radiant Roborant. You can find Djole not too far off from Nesvaaz at coordinates (X: 10.3, Y:9.6).

Regardless, it all comes down to the Asphodelos: The Third Circle Savage raid. You’ll want to jump into these fights as often as you can to try and best this encounter. Should you become familiar enough with it, you’ll see plenty of victories and have the chance to add several Radiant Roborant to your collection to use on your character’s preferred gear.