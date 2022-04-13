Radiant Twine is a useful ingredient and resource you’ll need to find in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll want to make sure you have it if you’re keen to have some of the better weapons and gear in the game. Obtaining it can be tricky, and you have several methods to go about it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Radiant Twine in Final Fantasy XIV.

There are multiple ways you can spend your time to add more Radiant Twine to your collection. You can earn it by earning Sack of Nuts, Asphodelos Mythos III, or Aglaia Coins. For Sack of Nuts, you’ll need to complete Elite Marks for The Hunt in the Endwalker expansion and redeem those. You’ll need 3,000 for a single piece of Radiant Twine. Alternatively, not only will the Asphodelos: The Third Circle have a chance of dropping Radiant Twine at the Savage difficulty, but you can earn Asphodelos Mythos III and turn those in to Djole at Radz-at-Han or Mylenie at Labyrinthos.

The final way to earn Radiant Twine is by earning Aglaia Coins. You’ll earn these coins by completing the Aglaia Alliance Raid, added to Final Fantasy XIV’s Newfound Adventure 6.1 update. You’ll be able to earn these coins once per week, and you can turn them into Nesvaaz at Radz-at-Han to earn Radiant Twine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to spend plenty of time playing through the game to earn these items. We highly recommend making sure you’re working alongside friends to complete make your life easier, and you’ll want to return to these options every Tuesday when the server resets.