There are many materials that you can find throughout the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley with each biome having its own materials for you to discover. The materials that you gather will be used to cook wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley or to craft furniture that you can use to decorate the valley and your home. One of the many materials you can gather is Red Algae. Below, we will show you how to get Red Algae in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Red Algae in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Similar in shape to Seaweed, Red Algae was added to Disney Dreamlight Valley with the Missions in Uncharted Space update. This material is incredibly useful because you can use it to make Seaweed. No more needing to spend hours fishing in the same spot to get Seaweed. Each Red Algae that you get can be turned into one Seaweed. Along with making Seaweed, you can use Red Algae to make Miraculous potions for your Royal Tools, making them more potent.

Obtaining Red Algae is actually pretty simple and you can do it without thinking about it. Just like how you can get Rich Soil from gardening, you can get Red Algae by simply fishing in any of the bodies of water around the valley. Each time you pull a creature out of the water, you have a chance of obtaining some Red Algae. If this happens, you will see the item spawn on the ground nearby. Unfortunately, you can only get one Red Algae at a time.

While all of the fish you catch are affected by having a resident assigned to the fishing role, Red Algae is not. Because of this, you won’t get any extra Red Algae by having a resident with you while you fish. Of course, it is still beneficial to have a resident with you when you fish so you can get extra fish each time you catch one. Red Algae will also not appear on Moana’s Boat.