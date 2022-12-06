There are a lot of recipes for you to learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley and the list just keeps getting bigger. The drinks and meals that you can make in the game can be used to restore your energy, be given to residents to increase their friendship level, and even sold to get some extra Star Coins. One of the many recipes in the game is for Boba Tea. This guide will show you how to make Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Boba Tea recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a good number of Boba Tea recipes in the game with each one requiring different ingredients to make. They all share the same base ingredients which makes them all pretty easy to create. Boba Tea itself is a two-star recipe. This means you only need to get two ingredients to make it. Depending on which type you want, the ingredients can take a while to obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Boba Tea, you will at least need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant and the Dazzle Beach biome. This will allow you to get the ingredients for the basic version of Boba Tea. If you want to make the different flavored versions, you will need to unlock the Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands biomes as well. You will need the following ingredients for the basic Boba Tea:

Milk

Sugarcane

Related: How to make Hot Cocoa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Milk can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry once the restaurant is unlocked. Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Combine these two ingredients together at a cooking station to make Boba Tea. If you want a different flavor, this is all the different Boba Teas you can make:

Coconut Boba Tea – add Coconut

add Coconut Gooseberry Boba Tea – add Gooseberry

add Gooseberry Mint Boba Tea – add Mint

add Mint Raspberry Boba Tea – add Raspberry

The rest of the Boba Tea flavors only require one ingredient to be added to the Milk and Sugarcane, making them easy to create and enjoy.