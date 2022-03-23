Corruption is everywhere in Ghostwire: Tokyo. You’ll find it blocking your path as you explore the city, and you’ll encounter it during certain instances of the main story that you’ll need to bypass. Touching it does damage you, so getting through it can be difficult. You’ll need to destroy it to clear up the way and save the souls stuck inside of it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get rid of corruption in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The corruption looks like a sickly purple tree in Ghostwire, and is typically surrounded by dark liquid. You want to avoid this liquid, and the best way to remove corruption is to use your Spectral Vision to highlight the tree’s weak part. You’ll be able to notice this weakness by the bright gem on the corruption tree. You can only highlight it using your Spectral Vision. If you cannot find this weakness, then you’ll need to move around the tree to search for it. It might be blocked, meaning you’ll need to get creative in how you aim for it, but this typically happens more often during story missions than while exploring the city.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Many of these locations will be protected by multiple Visitors. We recommend eliminating them before focusing on the corruption tree. When a corruption has been destroyed, you can free the souls trapped inside of it, and you can freely move around the area without being damaged.