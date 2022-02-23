Risen Umbral Energy is a critical resource that you’ll need to find in Destiny 2. You’ll be using it to unlock the Umbral Engrams you find at the War Table at the H.E.L.M. The more Umbral Engrams you find in your travels, the more Risen Umbral Energy you’re going to need. In this guide, we cover how to get Risen Umbral Energy in Destiny 2.

It all comes down to completing PsiOps Battleground missions. These are missions you’ll want to complete for Lord Saladin as you fight off Savathûn’s forces that are popping up all over the Solar System. The PsiOps Battlegrounds have you fighting against the Lightbearing Hive, making for a tough fight. However, at the end of each of these encounters, you’ll unlock a Runic Chest. When you open the Runic Chest, you’ll receive Risen Umbral Energy, which you can take back to the War Table to use to unlock your Umbral Engrams.

To open the Runic Chests, you’re going to need Psychogenic Intel. You can acquire this by completing activities on the Throne World and the Witch Queen expansion campaign missions. If you’re running low on Psychogenic Intel, you’ll want to repeat the campaign missions and then bring enough of it with you to the PsiOps Battleground missions to unlock a Runic Chest to reap all of your rewards.