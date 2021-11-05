How to get Roswell and Azalea in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

The Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0.0 update introduced new villagers for players to fall in love with, or grow to hate. There are 16 new villagers for players to try and attract to their island.

Some of the new villagers are getting a lot of interest from players including Roswell the alligator and Azalea the rhino. Roswell is a lazy personality type, and will spend their time relaxing with fellow lazy villagers, and might clash a bit with jocks. Azalea is a snooty personality type, so might rub some villagers the wrong way, and can be run sometimes.

When it comes to actually getting the villagers to set up home on your island, you can do it a number of ways. There is so guaranteed way to get any of the villagers, unfortunately.