How to get Roswell and Azalea in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update
More new friends to make.
The Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0.0 update introduced new villagers for players to fall in love with, or grow to hate. There are 16 new villagers for players to try and attract to their island.
Some of the new villagers are getting a lot of interest from players including Roswell the alligator and Azalea the rhino. Roswell is a lazy personality type, and will spend their time relaxing with fellow lazy villagers, and might clash a bit with jocks. Azalea is a snooty personality type, so might rub some villagers the wrong way, and can be run sometimes.
When it comes to actually getting the villagers to set up home on your island, you can do it a number of ways. There is so guaranteed way to get any of the villagers, unfortunately.
- The campsite – pretty early in you time with the game you build a campsite, and potential villagers can visit your island and fall in love with it. It’s hard to get the exact characters you want this way, so may take some time. You will be looking for the Series 5 packs to have a chance of getting the cards for Sasha and Shino.
- Visit mystery islands – going on mystery island tours by using Nook Miles allows you to potentially run into other villagers and invite them to your island. The odds of this are quite low, however.
- From other players – if another player has a villager they don’t like, and the villager is leaving their island, you can visit on their last day and invite them to yours.
- Amiibo cards – if you purhcase a pack of Amiibo cards, you might just get lucky and get the villager that you want.