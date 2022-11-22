There are a lot of different ingredients and materials that you will find as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many of the materials that you find will be used to craft TMs at TM Machines so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Rufflet Feathers are just one of the various materials found in the Paldea region and they come from the eaglet pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Rufflet Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Rufflet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every pokémon in Scarlet and Violet have their own material that they drop that is unique to their evolution line. Just like how Cufant Tarnish comes from Cufant and Copperajah, you can get Rufflet Feathers from Rufflet and Braviary. Of course, you will need to locate Rufflet first. Luckily, finding this pokémon isn’t very difficult and shouldn’t take you extremely long.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Rufflet’s habitat data, this pokémon has many spawn locations across the Paldea region. Unlike some pokémon that only appear in one place, you can find Rufflet in every region of the map. You can first find Rufflet in South Province Area Two and Area Four. Later in the game, you will find this pokémon in West Province Area One, East Province Area One, Glaseado Mountain, and North Province Area One. This pokémon likes to fly and will often be found in the air, so make sure to throw a pokéball at it once you see one.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Rufflet in the wild to get Rufflet Feathers. Each time you defeat or capture a Rufflet or Braviary, you will get up to three Rufflet Feathers added to your collection of materials. You can use this material at TM Machines to make TMs provided you have unlocked recipes that require it.