How to get scan kills in Rainbow Six Extraction

In the San Francisco region of Rainbow Six Extraction, there’s a Study objective titled Lethal Scanner that requires you to get five scan skills or assists, but the game doesn’t explain exactly what does and doesn’t count as a scan kill. Any time you kill an enemy that has been scanned, that counts as a scan kill. Scanned enemies will be marked with a red outline for as long as they are scanned (the effect is not permanent), and you’ll know you’ve gotten a scan kill because, along with the XP notification for the kill itself, you’ll get an XP notification that says “Scanned” (or an alternative tactical XP notification specific to the scanning method used). Killing any scanned enemy counts towards this objective, but destroying scanned Nests, Mines, and Blinding Spores does not.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is a breakdown of the different ways you can scan enemies:

EE-One-D Drone (Lion only): Simply activate it and any moving enemies within range will be scanned.

Prisma (Alibi only): Throw this in front of enemies and they will attack it and become scanned. Unfortunately, Bloaters and Breachers that attack it by blowing themselves up do not count as scan kills. Also, enemies will howl at your decoys, so they’re not great for stealth.

Recon Drone: Drive around until you find some enemies then get them in shot and hold the scan button (marked with a square viewfinder icon).

Recon Vapor Device: Works much like a Scan Grenade, only the it covers a much larger area and the scan effect lasts longer.

Scan Grenade: Throw this at an area you want to scan and it’ll show you every Parasite organism within a 12-meter radius.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scan Mine: Place one close to unalerted enemies, or in a spot you expect enemies to pass through, and it will scan any enemies within 6 meters.

XR Recon Drone: This works like the basic Recon Drone, only it automatically and continuously scans an 8-meter radius around itself.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The following devices cannot be used to scan enemies for this objective:

IQ’s Red MK IV Spectre

Pulse’s Cardiac Sensor