There are a lot of ingredients to find throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can find everything from Lemons and Apples to Tuna and Bass. One of the many sea creatures that you can get your hands on is Shrimp. These little critters are one of the more difficult-to-find ingredients in the game and they could have you searching for a while. This guide covers where you can find Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You probably won’t find a need to obtain Shrimp until you are given a quest from Goofy that requires you to obtain them so that you can make Bouillabaisse; a seafood dish that requires Shrimp and Scallops to make. If you have gotten this far into the game and haven’t unlocked Dazzle Beach, you will need to do that now.

Dazzle Beach is the biome connected to the Peaceful Meadow and is also the location where you can find the Orb of Power hidden within the mysterious cave. Opening the way to Dazzle Beach will cost you 1,000 Dreamlight. The ocean here is where you can find Shrimp. Unfortunately, it is not as easy as casting your fishing line in the water.

While fishing, you will see different colored nodes in the water that will be white, blue, or orange. To obtain Shrimp, you will need to cast your line in the blue nodes that appear in the water since these are the ones that are most likely to get you the ingredient. Other nodes can get you the ingredient but it is quite rare.