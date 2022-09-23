Silky Sand is a rare crafting material in Slime Rancher 2. It can be used in various crafting recipes and is tougher to harvest due to its location. Slime Rancher 2 has an extensive list of gadgets and upgrades you can prepare. These are essential to exploring the world and wrangling dangerous creatures. This guide will explain how to get Silky Sand in Slime Rancher 2 and what you can do with it.

How to get Silky Sand in Slime Rancher 2

Silky Sand is a smooth, refined collection of sand that can be used at the Refinery to help craft recipes. Silky Sand is an advanced crafting material and requires the Resource Harvester upgrade to acquire it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you acquire the Resource Harvester upgrade, you must venture into the Starlight Strand region. After discovering this region, you must brace yourself to deal with the hostile Slimes standing in your way. Avoid the feral Slimes and look for mud geysers around this island’s rock edges. Use the Harvester to absorb the geyser; that is how you get your hands on Silky Sand.

This rare material can be used to craft decorations and Extra Tanks in the Fabricator. Extra Tanks will allow you to hold more items as you explore the open-world Slime Rancher 2 has to offer.