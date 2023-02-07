How to get sorted into Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy

After Gryffindor, Slytherin might be the most popular house for fans of the Harry Potter franchise. Some people just enjoy being antagonists, so the snaky home of Voldemort and the Malfoys can be quite appealing to anyone who grew up with this story. When you arrive at the school for the first time in Hogwarts Legacy, you will be sorted into a house, but the choice is yours where you go. Here is how to get yourself sorted into Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get Slytherin with the Sorting Hat in Hogwarts Legacy

If you have connected your Harry potter Fan Club account to your WB Games profile, you will be first suggested the house that you received in your Pottermore Sorting Quiz. However, if you receive a house you don’t agree with, you can always make the decision yourself. When you do this, the Sorting Hat will struggle to find one thing it sees in you with four options available:

Daring

Curiosity

Loyalty

Ambition

If you are wanting to get Slytherin as your house, you will need to choose Ambition. Luckily, there is not a whole long-listed quiz for you to go through, it’s just a simple choice here and the Sorting Hat will let you choose where you want to go, similar to how Harry got into Gryffindor.

After you have been sorted, you will be given green robes and shown to the Slytherin dormitory. Be sure that this is the direction you want to go with your character, as you can not change houses later in the game. That being said, you can just start a new game and character if you want to see how the game plays from a different house.