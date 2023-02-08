How to get sorted into Slytherin on Wizarding World

Players will have the ability to choose their house in Hogwarts Legacy before playing the game. If you complete the house sorting quiz on Wizarding World, and link your account, you can choose your house on the website and also get your customized wand in-game. However, you don’t get to choose your house, you have to answer some questions and get sorted based on personality. Here is how you can get sorted into house Slytherin in the Wizarding World sorting quiz.

Related: Which Hogwarts house should you pick in Hogwarts Legacy? Best house option

Answers to get sorted into Slytherin on Wizarding World

To get into house Slytherin, you must answer eight questions in the Wizarding World sorting quiz. These questions are drawn from a pool of 28, so use this list to get the answers to your exact questions.

Related: How to get sorted into Gryffindor on Wizarding World

Here are all the answers that will get you sorted Slytherin in the Wizarding World house sorting quiz, in no particular order: