How to get sorted into Slytherin on Wizarding World
Show the wizarding world your ambition!
Players will have the ability to choose their house in Hogwarts Legacy before playing the game. If you complete the house sorting quiz on Wizarding World, and link your account, you can choose your house on the website and also get your customized wand in-game. However, you don’t get to choose your house, you have to answer some questions and get sorted based on personality. Here is how you can get sorted into house Slytherin in the Wizarding World sorting quiz.
Related: Which Hogwarts house should you pick in Hogwarts Legacy? Best house option
Answers to get sorted into Slytherin on Wizarding World
To get into house Slytherin, you must answer eight questions in the Wizarding World sorting quiz. These questions are drawn from a pool of 28, so use this list to get the answers to your exact questions.
Related: How to get sorted into Gryffindor on Wizarding World
Here are all the answers that will get you sorted Slytherin in the Wizarding World house sorting quiz, in no particular order:
- Question: Dawn or dusk? — Answer: Dusk
- Question: Forest or river? — Answer: River
- Question: Moon or stars? — Answer: Moon
- Question: Black or White? — Answer: Black
- Question: Heads or Tails? — Answer: Tails
- Question: Left or Right? — Answer: Left
- Question: Four boxes are placed before you. Which would try and open? — Answer: The gleaming jet black box with a silver lock and key, marked with a mysterious rune that you know to be the mark of Merlin.
- Question: You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: — Answer: Suggest that all three of you should fight (without telling the troll)?
- Question: Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: — Answer: The sea
- Question: One of your housemates has cheated in a Hogwarts exam by using a Self-Spelling Quill. Now he has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? — Answer: You would not wait to be asked to tell Professor Flitwick the truth. If you knew somebody was using a forbidden quill, you would tell the teacher before the exam started.
- Question: Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? — Answer: Cold / Boredom / Being ignored
- Question: You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? — Answer: The bubbling pool, in the depths of which something luminous is swirling
- Question: Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? — Answer: The mysterious black liquid that gleams like ink, and gives off fumes that make you see strange visions.
- Question: What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? — Answer: The violin
- Question: Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? — Answer: Ordinary
- Question: After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? — Answer: I don’t care what people think of me after I’m dead; it’s what they think of me while I’m alive that counts
- Question: How would you like to be known to history? — Answer: The Great
- Question: A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: — Answer: Agree, and ask whether they’d like a free sample of a jinx?
- Question: Which nightmare would frighten you most? — Answer: Being forced to speak in such a silly voice that hardly anyone can understand you, and everyone laughs at you.
- Question: If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? — Answer: Siamese Cat / Ginger Cat / Black Cat / White Cat
- Question: Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you: — Answer: Power
- Question: If you could have any power, which would you choose? — Answer: Power to change the past
- Question: Which road tempts you most? — Answer: The narrow, dark, lantern-lit alley
- Question: Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: — Answer: Draw your wand and stand your ground
- Question: What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? — Answer: Hexes and Jinxes / Apparition and disapparition
- Question: Which of the following would you most like to study? — Answer: Vampires / Trolls / Merpeople
- Question: A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush, and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures. In which order would you rescue these objects from the troll’s club, if you could? — Answer: Student records going back 1000 years (highest priority)
- Question: Which would you rather be: — Answer: Feared / Envied