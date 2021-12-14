How to get Superb Texture in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

The Superb Texture is one of the many ingredients you’ll need to complete The Dawning holiday Destiny 2 recipes you have to deliver to many characters in the game. When you exchange these completed recipes, you’ll receive several holiday rewards for your trouble. You’ll need the Superb Texture ingredient for the Classic Butter Cookies you need to make for Eva. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Superb Texture ingredient in Destiny 2.

The only way a Superb Texture has a chance to drop off of enemies is if you eliminate them using your Guardian’s Super. Unfortunately, the Super can take quite a bit of time to recharge, meaning you might have to wait a long time before it’s ready. There are a few ways to speed up this process. If you have to be at a Public Event before it triggers, you can find a flag to interact with, instantly changing your Guardian’s Super. You can also earn Orbs of Power to increase your Super bar by eliminating enemies using a masterwork weapon or waiting for another player to use their Super.

We highly recommend waiting to look for a Public Event and finding one before it starts. It’s the quickest way to have your Guardian’s Super ready instantly, and then a horde of enemies will appear for you to attack.

Once you have another Superb Texture, you’ll be ready to craft the Classic Butter Cookies for Eva. These are all of the ingredients you need to complete the recipe.

Classic Butter Cookies

1 Taken Butter

1 Superb Texture

15 Essence of Dawning

When you complete your Classic Butter Cookies, you can give them to Eva. You can find her in the Tower.