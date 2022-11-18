There are a lot of different materials that you will need to track down in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These materials come from all over, including from the pokémon themselves, and can be used to make items like Technical Machines so you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials that you can get is Surskit Syrup which comes from the pond skater pokémon Surskit. This guide will show you how to get Surskit Syrup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Surskit Syrup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can get your hands on Surskit Syrup, you will first need to find where Surskit likes to roam. This is easier said than done. Luckily, you don’t need to travel very far from the starting area to find Surskit since this pokémon makes an appearance during the tutorial along with many others. Keep an eye out since Surskit is pretty small.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly after going through everything at the lighthouse, you will find Los Platos. This small town is located just south of Mesagoza and is surrounded by many different pokémon, one of them being Surskit. Looking at Surskit’s habitat map you will see that this pokémon appears in Southern Province Area One and in some parts of Southern Province Area Two. Surskit is a water-type pokémon that typically can be found around or in the water.

Just like with collecting other pokémon materials, you will need to either defeat or capture Surskit to obtain Surskit Syrup. No matter which action you perform, you will either get one or two Surskit Syrup from each Surskit you encounter. You can also obtain this material from Surskit’s evolution; Masquerain later in the game. After getting the material, you can use it to craft TMs at a TM Machine provided you have a recipe that requires it.