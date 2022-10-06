The Acrid is a secondary weapon you can earn in Warframe. This Toxin infused sidearm is the physically largest secondary weapon in the game. Despite its size, it isn’t the best weapon in its class, but it can be efficient if you mod it properly. This weapon can is a clan weapon, which can make it tough to earn compared to other guns that you can simply purchase or farm a mission for. This guide will explain how to get the Acrid in Warframe.

Where to get the Acrid in Warframe

The Acrid is a Grineer-designed pistol with innate Toxin damage. This status effect deals poison damage over time, which is most effective against flesh and proto-shield armor classes. This weapon can only be found, researched, and built using a Bio Lab. The Bio Lab can only be located inside a Warframe clan dojo. This requirement can make it difficult to procure one if you’re a solo player, but it isn’t impossible to earn it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest method of accessing a Bio Lab is to join a Warframe clan. You can use the in-game recruiting channel or ask players when you’re playing public missions. Clans are always looking to recruit members, which is the simplest method for researching the Acrid blueprint.

If you don’t want to join a ready-made clan, you can make one yourself. This is a costly endeavor but not a difficult one. Once you have made your Warframe clan, you must construct a Bio Lab. At the Bio Lab, you can begin researching the Acrid blueprint.

How to craft the Acrid in Warframe

Once you have the blueprint researched, now you must craft the weapon on board your orbiter ship’s foundry. After building it, the weapon will be yours to wield against any enemy you come across.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the crafting requirements of the Acrid.

30,000 Credits

1 Forma

5 Mutagen Mass

5,000 Nano Spores

6,000 Salvage

Acrid will take 24 hours to complete. Use this weapon with Saryn to take advantage of the potent Toxin effects it can dish out in Warframe.