How to get the Aithon Whistle and Aithon mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Aithon Whistle and Aithon mount in Final Fantasy XIV drop from a specific spot in the game. You’ll want to make sure you visit a particular area to increase your chances of finding this mount, especially if you’re going to add it to your collection. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Aithon Whistle and the Aithon mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

You can only obtain the Aithon Whistle by completing The Bowl of Embers (Extreme) trial. There, you’ll be battling against Ifrit, and you’ll need to beat them. When you do, there’s a chance the Aithon Whistle will drop at the end of the dungeon, and you can earn the Aithon mount. You’ll also be competing against the other players who participated in the trial with you, meaning if they best you at loot rolls, you’ll need to try The Bowl of Embers (Extreme) trial again.

You can unlock The Bowl of Embers trial by reaching the Lord of the Inferno quest, which takes place during the Seventh Umbral Era Main Scenario Quests. Upon completing the Lord of Inferno quest, you’ll unlock The Bowl of Embers trial. After completing that, you’ll need to work your way through A Recurring Problem and Ifrit Bleeds, We Can Kill It side quests. Finally, after completing the Hard trial, you can complete A Recurring Problem quest to unlock the Extreme version, which will contain the Aithon Whistle and the Aithon mount loot drops.