How to get the Alkonost mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Alkonost mount is a notable addition to your mount collection in Final Fantasy XIV. To acquire this mount, you’ll need to go out of your way to find specific items that you can offer a particular vendor, unlocking the whistle to summon it. These feathers are rare and hard to locate. This guide will cover how to unlock the Alkonost mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

The only way to obtain the Alkonost mount is if you find three Resplendent Feathers. You can only find these feathers by completing Treasure Maps, specifically the Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps. You can find them by collecting level 90 resource nodes or fishing in the Endwalker region. When you get one of these treasure maps, you’ll need to make it to the final chest, and there’s a chance a Resplendent Feather will be available as a reward. Because you will need three Resplendent Feathers, you can expect to take quite a bit of time trying to find them.

After collecting all three Resplendent Feathers, you can visit Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han at coordinates (X:10.6, Y:10.1). There, ask to see Nesvaaz’s Out-of-this-World Oddities to exchange your Resplendent Feathers for the Alkonost Whistle and earn the mount.