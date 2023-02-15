How to get the Ascendant Zenyatta skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has a gargantuan amount of skins to collect for each character. The game is constantly adding more, and while many are readily available if you have the cash to spend, some can be earned through normal gameplay. It might have taken a bit of time, but Blizzard has finally given players the means to acquire currency to spend on skins without pulling out the credit card, and event challenges often give the less flashy ones out for free just by playing the game.

Everyone’s favorite robotic monk Zenyatta looks great in almost any skin, but we all know he should be in the baseball-inspired skin at all times or you are doing it wrong. If, however, you wish to have a little more plain version of this support hero, there is an Ascendant Zenyatta skin that turns the character into a purple omnic of love. Here is all you need to know to get this skin for yourself.

Unlocking the Ascendant Zenyatta skin through challenges in Overwatch 2

Ascendant Zenyatta is one of the easier skins to acquire in the game. During the Valentine’s Day event, there is a challenge called Blushing Pink which requires you to complete any four event challenges. This means that you can only get this skin through normal gameplay during the Valentine’s Day period, and must complete some of the limited time challenges to get it.

Here are the four easiest challenges to complete to get the Ascendant Zenyatta skin fast in Overwatch 2 during the Valentine’s Day event:

Struck by Cupid – Earn six eliminations in Love of Geometry Thanks Love! – Emote “Thanks” to a support hero All’s Fair in Love and War – Win 1 game in Love of Geometry Violent Delights, Violent Ends – Deal/boost a total of 50,000 damage (excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes)

If you are feeling really adventurous, you could also work your way towards earning the Kiriko Hand Heart emote during the event as well.

Purchase the Ascendant Zenyatta skin in the Overwatch 2 shop

Aside from earning the Ascendant Zenyatta skin during the Valentine’s Day event period, players can sometime purchase it in the shop. It is not always available, so be sure to check often to see when it comes around if you miss earning it during the holiday.