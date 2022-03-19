How to get the Ash of War: Lion’s Claw in Elden Ring

Long ago, Dark Souls brought in a weapon art that allowed you to flip head over heels toward your opponent, crashing down on them with a mighty force. That weapon art is back in the form of the Lion’s Claw Ash of War. This ability allows you to somersault toward your opponent and crash down on them with your weapon’s force. It is a great move if you want to flatten your foes. Here is how you can get the Ash of War: Lion’s Claw in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon art, you will need to start by traveling over to the Caelid region. The Caelid region is the area to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. You can tell when you’ve entered this region by the numerous fires that are always burning and the red hue to the ground. It is much different from the lush green forest and fields of the Limgrave area.

Once you reach Caelid, travel south along the western edge that connects to the Limgrave region. Along this path, you will eventually come across a fort on a hill called Fort Gael. Walking up to the fort, you will realize that the front gate is locked. Go around the fort to find a ladder that will take you up to the top of the wall. In the courtyard below, you will see one of the lion enemies. We suggest taking out the other enemies in the fort before making your way down to the lion.

The lion can be taken out pretty easily. If you drop down to the wooden platform behind it, you can use the fire weapon art of the Sword of Night and Flame to easily defeat it. You can also stand on the walls and fire spells down on the beast from afar, making it a safe strategy. Once you defeat the lion, it will drop you the weapon art.