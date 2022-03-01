How to get the Ash of War: Spectral Lance in Elden Ring

There are multiple Ashes of War you’ll be locating in Elden Ring. These are hidden weapon qualities that you can add to nearly any weapon of your choice, further adding a personal edge to your ideal weapon and your character’s build. A notable Ash of War you might want to find is the Spectral Lance. In this guide, we’ll cover where you need to go to find the Ash of War: Spectral Lance in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to find it while exploring the Academy of Raya Lucaria. The only way to access this location is with the Glintstone Key, which you can find to the west of the Academy, protected by a Dragon. You’ll need to continue exploring through the Academy, making your way through its defenses until you reach a graveyard with multiple skeletons with dangerous blue eyes. If they attack you, they’ll damage your health and steal away your FP if you have any left.

You’ll need to make your way through the first graveyard into the second area. There are multiple skeletons here that you need to fight off, along with dogs. Once you’re about to enter the next area, turn around into the graveyard and go to the tree just before the gate. You should hear a glittering sound. Jump down below, and you’ll find the Spectral Lance on a Sacarb, so long as you can catch it.