The Ash of War items you find in Elden Ring will be useful as you progress through the game. You’ll be using them to enhance and modify the weapons you’re using in the game, so adding them to your arsenal will make you stronger. Finding them can be a challenge, though. If you’re searching for the Ash of War: Stamp (Sweep) ability, you’ll have to think outside the box. This guide covers how to get the Ash of War: Stamp (Sweep) in Elden Ring.

You can find it on the coast in Elden Ring, to the northwest of the Coastal Cave landmark you have on your map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this location, you’ll see several pillars with a glowing set of white lights running around them. If you stand on or in the way of these lights, nothing will happen. Instead, the lights will pass through you, and they will continue their path around the pillars.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to slash at the correct moment, right at the start of the lights, and attempt to catch them. If you slash at the proper time, you’ll take out an enemy, and they drop the Ash of War: Stamp (Sweep).

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can take this with you back to a site of grace and add it to a weapon. You’ll be able to use it on swords, axes, and hammers that you find and wish to use in the world.